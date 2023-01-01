Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 616 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.43 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

