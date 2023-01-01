Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

