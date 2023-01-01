Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.7 %

NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 328,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

