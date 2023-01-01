SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,384.75

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $15,384.75 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03245613 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,255.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

