Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,386 shares of company stock worth $7,050,776 in the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $13,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 230.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

