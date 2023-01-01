Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

SANG opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 865,406 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sangoma Technologies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

