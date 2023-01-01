Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 462,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

