Sapphire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $784.22 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $784.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.98 or 0.07238371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007710 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.