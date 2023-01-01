Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 149,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 200,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

