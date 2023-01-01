Scharf Investments LLC Buys 69,210 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $76,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 284.5% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 154,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 1,427,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

