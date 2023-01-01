Scharf Investments LLC Has $138.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 5.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $138,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.49. 910,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.90 and a 200 day moving average of $439.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

