Scharf Investments LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.01. 4,355,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

