Scharf Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

