Scharf Investments LLC Sells 576,859 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,859 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

