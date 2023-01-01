Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,921.0 days.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of SHLAF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.95. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $274.09.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

