Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,521. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

