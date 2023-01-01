Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.30. 1,599,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

