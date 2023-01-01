Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in BCE by 39.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

