Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.18 and a 200-day moving average of $501.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

