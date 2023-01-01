Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,784,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

