Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 755,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

