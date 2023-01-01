Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.53. 1,720,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,465. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

