Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,032 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,138. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.