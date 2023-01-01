Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $151.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBGSY. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.