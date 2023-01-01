Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 264,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

