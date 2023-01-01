Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 41,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.