SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.20.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

