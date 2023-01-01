SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 381,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SciPlay by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SciPlay by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in SciPlay by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,582. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. Analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.