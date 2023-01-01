Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.