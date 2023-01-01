Scott Investment Partners LLP Sells 102,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 4,629,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

