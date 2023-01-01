Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Update

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

SCMA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

