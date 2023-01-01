Secret (SIE) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Secret has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $1,544.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00111217 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00191673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00544305 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,880.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

