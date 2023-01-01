SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SentinelOne stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

