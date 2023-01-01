Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 141,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262,512 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 657,356 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.