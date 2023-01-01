Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Grows By 73.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 248,400 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,455,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 342.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akerna by 111.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,523 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

Akerna Stock Down 3.9 %

KERN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

