Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expands By 19.3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 27,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,352,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,923. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,216.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.