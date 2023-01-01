Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Grows By 42.8%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 427,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

