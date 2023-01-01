Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Grows By 54.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. 1,092,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,060,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.