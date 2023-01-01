Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rises By 19.2%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on argenx from €400.00 ($425.53) to €425.00 ($452.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.83. The stock had a trading volume of 180,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,641. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -15.54 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

