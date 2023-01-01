Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Rises By 33.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.30.

