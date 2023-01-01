Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Increases By 15.0%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,359,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.60 ($8.09) to €9.70 ($10.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at 9.21 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of 5.33 and a 12-month high of 9.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

