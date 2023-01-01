Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Rises By 48.7%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 2,950,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

About Cardinal Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

