Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 45.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $779.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.17%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

