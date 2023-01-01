Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Increases By 20.2%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.7 %

KOF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

