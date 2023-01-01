Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Declines By 22.7%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Codiak BioSciences Price Performance
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 109.51% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.