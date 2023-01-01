Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Declines By 22.7%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 109.51% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

