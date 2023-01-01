Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Rises By 17.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

DQ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 714,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,522. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after buying an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.