Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Decreases By 19.7%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 1,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 610.3 days.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEVFF. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

