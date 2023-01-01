Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Increases By 16.0%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 956,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 93.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 107,140 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 115.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 815,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 437,246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 376,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 353,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,349. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

