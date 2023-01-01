Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 35.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 25,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,016. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.45) to €6.10 ($6.49) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

