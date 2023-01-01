Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Increases By 76.5%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Elliott Opportunity II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,375,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

